Kentucky Supreme Court to hear civil cases in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments in six civil cases next week in Frankfort.

A statement from the court says justices will convene Sept. 20-21 at the state Capitol to hear a variety of cases from Jefferson, Fayette, Jackson and Boyle counties. The proceedings are open to the public and can be viewed online in real time.

The cases on Wednesday involve issues including sovereign immunity, recovery of stolen funds and the interpretation of state legislation dealing with dog bites. On Thursday, justices will hear cases on marital property law, public employee liability and property owner liability.

