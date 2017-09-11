Louisville woman arrested with 3 juveniles after allegedly break - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman arrested with 3 juveniles after allegedly breaking into JCPS school

Madison Tiller (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Madison Tiller (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman was arrested after she and three juveniles broke into a school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district and stole electronic equipment.

According to an arrest report, the crime occurred at Chancey Elementary School at 4301 Murphy Lane, near Tazwell Drive, just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say 19-year-old Madison Tiller and three juveniles with her got into the school through an unlocked front door. While inside, police say they triggered several alarms.

When police arrived, they say the four of them were found with two iPad tablets and a key to the school elevator. Police say the property had been taken from several different classrooms.

Tiller was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

