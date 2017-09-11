Kansas town celebrates Christmas early for dying boy

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.More >>
The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.More >>
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.More >>
The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
Officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.More >>
Officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>