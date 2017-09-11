Clarksville official defends decision to euthanize geese

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of Clarksville's town council is defending the decision to euthanize more than 200 geese nesting near the Clarksville Town Hall on Veterans Parkway.

More than 200 geese were euthanized earlier this summer after the Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity, Clarksville Town Manager. Baity says he consulted with state officials on geese removal, and the Department of Natural Resources sent the town a pre-filled application for Baity to sign off on.

However, Town Council members never voted to euthanize the geese because the service contract didn't need council approval. According to its by-laws, a vote is not required for items under $10,000.

Clarksville then received a permit from the Indiana DNR to hire Rusty's Animal Control out of Greenfield, Indiana to euthanize the geese.

He says that was "the method that was chosen by the state, because they're the ones that retain the authority on whether the geese are relocated or euthanized; the state made the choice to have the geese euthanized, so the contractor took care of that," Baity said.

Last week several council members said they weren't told the geese were going to be killed, and now some members say they want to revisit their policies about voting requirements.

In a post on the Town of Clarksville Facebook page, Council President Paul Fetter defended the decision, saying droppings from the geese posed a substantial health risk. He says the town has already spent more than $200,000 to clean up an estimated 5.5 tons of goose feces every month.

Fetter says the decision to have 236 geese euthanized was also based on their recent aggressive actions, including one attack on a Clarksville police officer that was captured on video.

