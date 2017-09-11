GOP State Senator's son sues Republican House Speaker, claims free speech violation over Capitol office ban

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.
The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.
An LMPD officer was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.
The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.
Officers responded on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle around 7:30 Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets.
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.
Seum, the son of Sen. Dan Seum, a Fairdale Republican and the Senate GOP caucus chairman, argues he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and there was no "proper" investigation, according to the suit.
WDRB will ask a judge to dismiss the subpoena, arguing it is a First Amendment violation to force the station to turn over materials gathered for a story, which could include confidential sources or information the station does not want to disclose.
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be "critical" to the investigation and he didn't "have a problem with that being done."
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a "clearly illegal" search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station's newsroom.
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a "profoundly shoddy" investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, "fabricated conclusions" and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.
"You know what, little old me filed this lawsuit and it has all been exposed," David Yates said, adding he has "helped uncover one of the worst cover-ups in history that had been failed to prosecute."
Attorney David Yates, who is already representing one alleged sex abuse victim, filed the second lawsuit in Jefferson District Court Thursday afternoon.
Yates, and co-counsel Tad Thomas, called the subpoena, compelling him to testify, "improper" and "contrary to established law," according to their motion, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court late Thursday.
