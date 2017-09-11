Lawmakers approve $170,000 contract for University of Louisville president search

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.

The Louisville-Clemson football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 has been moved to prime time, according to the ACC.

Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.

Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.

The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

CRAWFORD | Louisville-Clemson to be a 'blackout' in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

CRAWFORD | Louisville-Clemson to be a 'blackout' in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.

Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.

Louisville woman arrested with 3 juveniles after allegedly breaking into JCPS school

Louisville woman arrested with 3 juveniles after allegedly breaking into JCPS school

A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

Lee Smith, interim C.O.O. of the University of Louisville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky lawmakers quickly approved the University of Louisville’s request to pay a consulting firm up to $170,000 to handle the search for the university’s next president.

The university will hire R. William Funk & Associates of Dallas, under a contract lasting through June 30, 2018, as WDRB first reported Friday.

Bill Funk, the principal of the firm, is one of the leading higher education headhunters having placed more than 400 university leaders in a career spanning more than 30 years, according to a 2014 profile in the Dallas Morning News.

Most recently, Funk’s firm oversaw the University of Kansas’ search for a chancellor earlier this year under a contract reported to be $183,500.

Funk did not return a call for comment Monday.

Unlike the last time U of L officials appeared before the General Assembly’s contract review committee, lawmakers put up little resistance to the university’s spending request.

Sen. Paul Hornback, a Republican of Shelbyville, asked whether “all the controversies” surrounding the university in the last couple of years would dampen the pool of applicants for the job.

“I believe we are a strong university that is going to be able to attract a very good set of candidates for this position,” Lee Smith, the university’s interim chief operating officer, told the committee.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.