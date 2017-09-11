Humana Foundation announces $1 million donation to Irma relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Humana Foundation announced Monday that it will donate $1 million to relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma.

According to HumanaNews.com, the funds will be given as a grant to the American Red Cross.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc.

Humana Inc. says the company will also match donations given by employees.

"We stand with the millions of Americans who are dealing with the devastation brought by this powerful storm," said Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard, in a statement. "We are committed to providing support and assistance for disaster relief and recovery efforts to affected communities that more than one million Humana members, more than 10,000 employees, and countless health care provider partners call home."

"We at the Humana Foundation recognize the many different relief agencies and thousands of volunteers that will give their time, talents and resources to help these communities recover from Hurricane Irma," said interim Humana Foundation Executive Director Pattie Dale Tye, in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those affected, and we hope our donation can be a catalyst that will speed recovery efforts and help meet the immediate and ongoing needs in the wake of this natural disaster."

