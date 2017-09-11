Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Russell n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Anthony Wight, 50-year-old Louis Martin died from blunt force trauma. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smiley says the motorcycle collided with another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 24th and West Chestnut Streets in the Russell neighborhood. She says the driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. 

Police also said a helmet was located near the scene of the crash. 

It is unknown at this time if charges will be filed. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash. 

