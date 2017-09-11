Pennsylvania mom accused of stabbing infant son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother accused of stabbing her newborn son told police she did it because the baby was the devil's.

Tanishia Fielder was arrested Friday after police say she stabbed her 8-day-old son. Police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created by the devil.

The baby was stabbed near the eye.

An update on how he's doing hasn't been given.

The baby's father told police that he and Fielder got into an argument earlier in the day.

Fielder faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

