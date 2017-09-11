Pennsylvania mom accused of stabbing infant son - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pennsylvania mom accused of stabbing infant son

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother accused of stabbing her newborn son told police she did it because the baby was the devil's.

Tanishia Fielder was arrested Friday after police say she stabbed her 8-day-old son. Police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created by the devil.

The baby was stabbed near the eye.

An update on how he's doing hasn't been given.

The baby's father told police that he and Fielder got into an argument earlier in the day.

Fielder faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.