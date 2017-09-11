Former Kentucky Country Day School gym teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky Country Day School gym teacher pleads guilty in a child pornography case.

Matthew Graves admitted to trading child porn on the social messaging app KIK.

In return for pleading guilty to receipt and transportation of child porn, the federal government agreed to a sentence of six years in prison.

Graves also agreed to forfeit items used in the crime, including an iPhone and a laptop computer, and to register as a sex offender.

He is expected to be formally sentenced on December 14.

