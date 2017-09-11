Missing 5-year-old Kentucky boy found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

Kentucky State Police said searchers found the victim about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Jackson County, less than a mile from where his mother fell 80 feet. They did not identify the child since he's a juvenile, but family members said it is James Spoonamore.

The family said his mother, Jessica Spoonamore, is in critical condition at UK Hospital. Investigators said Lonnie Belt kidnapped the two, and beat the mother.

Hikers found the mother Saturday morning. She identified the suspect and told them her son had been with her, and that's when the search for the boy began.

