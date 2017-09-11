Missing 5-year-old Kentucky boy found dead, suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

Kentucky State Police said searchers found the victim about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Jackson County, less than a mile from where his mother fell 80 feet. They did not identify the child since he's a juvenile, but family members said it is James Spoonamore.

The family said his mother, Jessica Spoonamore, is in critical condition at UK Hospital.

Investigators said Lonnie Belt kidnapped the two, and beat the mother before pushing her off the cliff.

""It's a tragic day for all of us," said Kentucky State Police Commisioner Rick Sanders. "It's horrible when we have a death, but when we have a death of a young child it hurts even more."

Hikers found the mother Saturday morning. She identified the suspect and told them her son had been with her, and that's when the search for the boy began.

Belt has been arrested, and is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and murder.

