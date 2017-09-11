Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested three people after they fired a gun in a residential neighborhood while under the influence of alcohol.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say they were sent to a home on Hackberry Lane, just west of the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and State Road 480c, after someone reported that shots were being fired from that location.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 31-year-old James Hoagland, 29-year-old Amanda Mattingly and 26-year-old Christopher Meisel at the home. Police say the three of them told officers they didn't know anything about any shots fired, but later admitted that they had fired a gun off the back deck.

All three of them appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

According to the arrest reports, officers confiscated three rifles from inside the home -- and noticed that the barrel of an AR-15 was still warm. They also allegedly found .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard.

Police say they could see several holes in the back yard, all of which appeared to have been made by gunshots.

All of it took place in a residential area, with occupied homes as close as 50 feet, according to police. Police say the trio's actions displayed, "extreme indifference to the value of human life, and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person."

All three of the suspects are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. They are currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

