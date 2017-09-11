LACETT | Stoops says team must improve before SEC opener Saturday vs. Gamecocks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Wildcats are a perfect 2 and 0 but make no mistake they know they are not a perfect team.

The Cats are coming off a closer than expected win over EKU of the FCS . Head coach Mark Stoops knows they’re going to need to play a lot better this weekend as they open up conference play on the road against South Carolina.

“We have to just be more disciplined and we have to be more consistent,” said Stoops Monday at his weekly press conference. “There's things we have to get cleaned up because the margin to error starts to shrink as you get into conference play."

Among the top concerns for Stoops after two weeks are the play of the offensive line and coverage issues in the secondary. The Cats could get away with those kinds of mistakes against the Colonels but Stoops knows the gamecocks will be ready to take advantage.

“They’ve played really solid football, they’re well-coached,” said Stoops of the 2-0 Will Muschamp led Gamecocks. “It will be a real challenge. It is quite an atmosphere, and our players have just got to concentrate on us and embrace what we do.”

It certainly won’t be easy for Kentucky but they do have at the very least, recent history on their side. After years of getting dominated by South Carolina, the Cats have won the last three games in the series.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 Saturday.

