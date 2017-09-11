Polly's Freeze in Georgetown celebrates 65th anniversary with week-long celebration

The University of Louisville has designated Saturday's game against Clemson to be a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Polly's Freeze is one of the top places to visit in Georgetown, and the famous ice cream shop is celebrating its 65th anniversary this week after rumors it would close.

The southern Indiana staple opened in 1952. Donna Eisert inherited the shop from her parents, and she continued running the soft serve ice cream store for more than 40 years until it was time for her to find a new owner.

And it was that search for a buyer sparked whispers it would shut down.

“This one [customer], he didn't look like the type, but he had tears in his eyes, and then I had tears in my eyes, because he was like ‘I'm going to miss you,’” Eisert said. “No, we're not closing. It's just for the season. Everyone thought it's closing forever.”

Closing would have been a devastating blow to the surrounding southern Indiana community. Four generations of memories lie under the neon sign.

“It still makes me cry if I think about it, because it was just so emotional,” Eisert said. “People were emotional about.”

The real plan was never to close. Eisert would have kept it going as long as it took to find the right buyer, someone who would continue to run it the way Polly did.

That's when a woman who worked there for four decades, since she was 16 years old, asked the current co-owner, Heather Dowdell, to go into business together.

“Sounds like fun,” she said. “Sure, why not?”

Her answer brought a wave of nostalgia throughout Georgetown and beyond.

“As much as we want to make improvements and add things, we don't want to change,” Dowdell said. “We don't want to mess with that. We want to keep Polly’s the way we remember it.”

This week, the shop is celebrating 65 years, and instead of fading into memory, it's staying open later than ever before with new fall hours.

Normal hours will continue until Sept. 25. After that, it will be open on Thursday and Friday from 3-9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. It will close on Oct. 22 for the season and reopen in March.

To celebrate the 65th anniversary, “we’ll have specials each day of the week, topping it all off with a day-long celebration on Saturday. The day will be full of surprises for every 65th guest, appearances by Polly the Parrot and a custom, celebratory SnapChat filter,” co-owner Carol Boyle said.

Sept. 11, Monday Special: $0.65 small ice cream cone (vanilla, chocolate, chocolate vanilla twist and sherbet)

Sept. 12, Tuesday Special: $0.65 small sundae

Sept. 13, Wednesday Special: $0.65 corn dog

Sept. 14, Thursday Special: $0.65 small soft drink

Sept. 15, Friday Special: $0.65 small fry and Pajama Night

Sept. 16, Saturday Special: $0.65 small shake and 50’s Day

