Jeffersonville elementary school teacher greets students with unique handshakes

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An elementary school teacher in southern Indiana has a very unique way of greeting his students each morning.

Sergio Spencer teaches 3rd grade at Spring Hill Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

Students created their own, individual handshake, and Spencer learned each and every one.

Spencer says it's a way to build positive relationships with his students, and show them he cares.

As for learning and remembering so many? He says it's just an odd talent of his. He's learned more than 200 total so far.

