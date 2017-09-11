Jeffersonville elementary school teacher greets students with un - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville elementary school teacher greets students with unique handshakes

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An elementary school teacher in southern Indiana has a very unique way of greeting his students each morning.

Sergio Spencer teaches 3rd grade at Spring Hill Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

Students created their own, individual handshake, and Spencer learned each and every one.

Spencer says it's a way to build positive relationships with his students, and show them he cares.

As for learning and remembering so many? He says it's just an odd talent of his. He's learned more than 200 total so far.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.