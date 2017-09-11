Proposal would use funds from Phase 4 of Waterfront Park to prevent paid parking

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.More >>
Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.More >>
Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.More >>
The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.More >>
The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>
Police say the weapons cache included semi-automatic handguns, revolvers, shotguns, rifles and fully automatic sub-machine guns.More >>
He is expected to be formally sentenced on December 14.More >>
He is expected to be formally sentenced on December 14.More >>