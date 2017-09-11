Lexington board votes to move 2 Confederate statues to city ceme - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington board votes to move 2 Confederate statues to city cemetery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington's Cemetery Board of Trustees agreed Monday to move two Confederate statues to the Lexington Cemetery.

Mayor Jim Gray had said the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge should be moved to the cemetery, where both men are buried.

The statues are currently in downtown Lexington.

The Kentucky Military Heritage Commission still has to approve moving the statues before anything can be done.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.