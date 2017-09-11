Master P starting new mixed-gender basketball league to honor vi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Master P starting new mixed-gender basketball league to honor victims like 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Master P said he wants to continue to honor the life of 7-year old Dequante Hobbs through a sport Hobbs loved: basketball.

The rapper stopped by the WDRB News studios on Monday to talk about his new Global mixed-gender basketball league. Back in June, Master P hosted a celebrity basketball game and honored the family of Hobbs, the 7-year old Louisville boy who was shot and killed while sitting at his kitchen table in May.

The league will also focus on raising awareness of local violent crimes through educational programs.

"We are not going to forget about him," Master P said. "Having his life touch so many kids around the world, I think it is going to be a blessing. His spirit is just going to live out to all these other programs that we have."

The league's first exhibition game is Sept. 23 in Las Vegas. Master P said the league will have several games, and he hopes to have one in Louisville. 

