Indiana football fills opening with Charleston Southern on Oct. 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday Night, the Indiana University football team was searching for a game -- and a game the Hoosiers needed a reasonable chance to win in the Hoosiers' quest to become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season.

Out went Florida International, which chose to cancel its trip to Bloomington this weekend because of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the Miami area where the school is based.

On Tuesday, in came Charleston Southern, an FCS program that lost its only game this season to Mississippi State, 49-0, on Sept. 2. Charleston Southern finished 7-4 last season, losing to Florida State (52-8) in their only game against an FBS opponent. 

The IU-Charleston Southern game will be played Oct. 7 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. IU said kickoff time for the game will be decided later. The additional game puts IU's schedule back at 12 games. After taking this weekend off, IU (1-1) will play winless Georgia Southern in Bloomington Sept. 23. 

All full and mini season tickets holders who chose the FIU game will automatically receive the same tickets and parking for the Charleston Southern. New tickets and parking passes will be mailed out.

Those who purchased individual tickets to the FIU game have the option of exchanging them for the Charleston Southern game. If not, they can request a refund. All requests must be made in writing and sent to iuticket@indiana.edu by Monday, Sept. 18.

Tickets for the canceled FIU game will not be honored at the gate on Oct. 7. Fans must have the new Charleston Southern tickets.

