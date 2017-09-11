IU looking for Oct. 7 opponent after canceling FIU game because of Hurricane Irma

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.More >>
The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.More >>
Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.More >>
Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.More >>
The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.More >>
A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.More >>
A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
Indiana University's football game against Florida International scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the university announced Monday night.More >>
Disrespect angles for the Clemson-Louisville game; Can the Cards block the Tigers' defensive front; Baker Mayfield is a (fill in the blank); Rick Bozich presents the Monday Muse.More >>
Western Kentucky's offense stalled Saturday night and the Hilltoppers lost at Illinois 20-7.More >>
Indiana started slowly but won at Virginia, 34-17 -- and the Hoosiers might have found a quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) as well as a running back (Morgan Ellison).More >>
For the second week, Kentucky did not earn any style points but the Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 deficit to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 27-16, at Kroger Field.More >>
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford makes their picks on the Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame games for this weekend -- against the spread.More >>
Three likely Top 25 opponents -- Purdue, Kentucky and Seton Hall -- highlight the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 basketball schedule released by the University of Louisville.More >>
A pair of Top 10 matchups highlight the local high school football schedule this weekend, and Silver Creek makes its first appearance in the Top 10.More >>
