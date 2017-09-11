IU looking for Oct. 7 opponent after canceling FIU game because of Hurricane Irma

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.

Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University's football game against Florida International scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington has been canceled, the university announced Monday night.

FIU decided to cancel the game in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which damaged much of south Florida over the weekend. The FIU campus is based in North Miami in Dade County.

IU Director of Athletics Fred Glass had been in discussions with FIU Athletic Director Pete Garcia since Sunday about the game, and with FIU's classes canceled and several players and coaches hailing from the damaged areas, the decision was made Monday to cancel the game.

FIU left Miami last week in advance of the storm and played Alcorn State at Legion Field in Birmingham, winning the game 17-10. FIU's original plan was to remain in Alabama this week before traveling to Bloomington.

The two programs will work to play a game in Bloomington in the future. In the meantime, IU is working to find a team to play on its previously scheduled bye week, Saturday, Oct. 7. A check of the college football schedule shows two teams with an opening on Oct. 7 and only 11 scheduled games -- South Florida, which is coached by former Louisville coach Charlie Strong as well as Georgia Tech.

USF's game at Connecticut last weekend was canceled because of the hurricane and not rescheduled. Georgia Tech canceled its game with Central Florida, which was scheduled for this weekend.

These schools also have byes on Oct. 7 but have 12 games on their schedule: Arizona State, Baylor, UMass, Miss State, New Mexico, North Texas, Oklahoma State, South Alabama, Tennessee, Troy, UCLA and Wyoming.

Indiana's quest for a third consecutive bowl game would be diminished by the elimination of one game as the Hoosiers won only six games in 2015 and 2016.

IU said tickets and parking passes from the FIU game will be redeemable for that Oct. 7 game, "regardless of when it occurs."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.