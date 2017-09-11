Kentucky Air National Guardsmen return from rescue mission in midst of Hurricane Irma

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

The Smith family says their vacation has barely skipped a beat, having been to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and breakfast with the characters.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Police say when officers found them, they were in possession of property that belonged to the school.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

Three residents of the area tell WDRB News they heard what they thought to be a loud boom and later heard sirens.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heroes returned home to Louisville on Monday night after rescuing more than 1,000 people from Hurricane Irma's destruction.

The Kentucky Air National Guard's C-130 landed around 8:30 p.m., carrying 17 national guardsmen from the 123rd special tactics squadron back from the Caribbean where they had been since Friday.

Twelve of those were helping with air traffic control out of St. Maarten, and the other five were involved in search and rescue operations on St. Thomas. All told, the group got around 1,300 U.S. citizens off the island, combined with air guards from New York and Puerto Rico. And that was just in about two days worth of work.

As you might expect, the guardsmen said it was just a part of the job, a job so many are thankful they're doing.

"It was extremely fulfilling." said Lt. Bryan Hunt. "Unfortunately, it was a worst-case scenario as far as the storm goes, but a best-case scenario as far as a rescue goes. Our mission was to go down there and get as many American citizens out as we could."

Hunt there described the situation on the islands as uninhabitable with no running water and no communications.

The Kentucky Air National guard has a team on standby that could deploy in just four hours if need be. Amazingly, this group that got back Monday would be ready to go again as early as noon Tuesday.

