Kentucky Air National Guardsmen return from rescue mission in mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Air National Guardsmen return from rescue mission in midst of Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heroes returned home to Louisville on Monday night after rescuing more than 1,000 people from Hurricane Irma's destruction.

The Kentucky Air National Guard's C-130 landed around 8:30 p.m., carrying 17 national guardsmen from the 123rd special tactics squadron back from the Caribbean where they had been since Friday.

Twelve of those were helping with air traffic control out of St. Maarten, and the other five were involved in search and rescue operations on St. Thomas. All told, the group got around 1,300 U.S. citizens off the island, combined with air guards from New York and Puerto Rico. And that was just in about two days worth of work. 

As you might expect, the guardsmen said it was just a part of the job, a job so many are thankful they're doing. 

"It was extremely fulfilling." said Lt. Bryan Hunt. "Unfortunately, it was a worst-case scenario as far as the storm goes, but a best-case scenario as far as a rescue goes. Our mission was to go down there and get as many American citizens out as we could."

Hunt there described the situation on the islands as uninhabitable with no running water and no communications. 

The Kentucky Air National guard has a team on standby that could deploy in just four hours if need be. Amazingly, this group that got back Monday would be ready to go again as early as noon Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.