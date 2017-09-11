Gov. Bevin honors first responders and military at Louisville 9/ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin honors first responders and military at Louisville 9/11 remembrance event

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Gov. Matt Bevin was in Louisville on Monday night to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and honor first responders and military members.

Bevin helped kick off a special memorial concert at Fourth Street Live organized by "Operation Helping Heroes." The non-profit offers support to active military, national guardsmen, veterans, first responders and their families.

"(They are) the people that we remember on a day who were the first to go in when everyone else was running out," Bevin said. "You probably remember exactly where you were on 9/11, and it's etched in your mind in a way that you'll never forget."

At the event, 400 Kentucky AmeriCorps volunteers were sworn in ahead of their upcoming year of service.

Fourth Street Live! restaurants also offered military and first responder discounts as a way to give thanks.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.