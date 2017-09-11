LANE | Jackson, Smith Honored by ACC - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Jackson, Smith Honored by ACC

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Lamer Jackson and Jaylen Smith were both honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their part in Saturday's 47-35 win for U of L at North Carolina.

Jackson was named ACC Offensive Back of the week.  He totaled 525 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the 47-35 win at North Carolina.  He became the second player in FBS history with 300 yards passing and 100 rushing in back-to-back games.  Jackson had 393 through the air with three scores and had 132 on the ground with three more TD's.  

Smith, a fellow Junior was named ACC receiver of the week.  He had 9 catches for 183 yards, including a 75 yard TD reception in the second quarter.  His 300 receiving yards in the first two weeks are the most by a Louisville receiver in the first two games of a season, surpassing the 251 by Harry Douglas in 2007. 

The 14th-ranked Cardinals host number 3 Clemson in a nationally televised game at 8:00 pm Saturday night at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. That will mark just the fourth time that a reigning Heisman Trophy winner will meet the defending national champions.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.