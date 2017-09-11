LANE | Jackson, Smith Honored by ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Lamer Jackson and Jaylen Smith were both honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their part in Saturday's 47-35 win for U of L at North Carolina.

Jackson was named ACC Offensive Back of the week. He totaled 525 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the 47-35 win at North Carolina. He became the second player in FBS history with 300 yards passing and 100 rushing in back-to-back games. Jackson had 393 through the air with three scores and had 132 on the ground with three more TD's.

Smith, a fellow Junior was named ACC receiver of the week. He had 9 catches for 183 yards, including a 75 yard TD reception in the second quarter. His 300 receiving yards in the first two weeks are the most by a Louisville receiver in the first two games of a season, surpassing the 251 by Harry Douglas in 2007.

The 14th-ranked Cardinals host number 3 Clemson in a nationally televised game at 8:00 pm Saturday night at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. That will mark just the fourth time that a reigning Heisman Trophy winner will meet the defending national champions.

