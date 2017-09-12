Firefighters battling massive fire at New Albany apartment compl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battling massive fire at New Albany apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters in New Albany are battling a massive apartment fire.

Crews were called to the Kingsfield Apartments in New Albany just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

No word at this time whether anybody has been hurt in the fire.

WDRB has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

