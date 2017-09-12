IMAGES | Fire damages 10 units inside New Albany apartment build - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Fire damages 10 units inside New Albany apartment building

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in New Albany battled a massive apartment fire Tuesday. 

Crews were called to the Kingsfield Apartments in New Albany just before 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

The owner of the apartment complex says 10 out of 16 units were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials say wind caused the fire to quickly spread and a dry fire hydrant made it difficult for them to get water to put out the flames.

"We did have a problem getting water," said Maj. Matt Bower with the New Albany Fire Department. "We had a dry hydrant - when the first company tried to hook up to it, it was dry. So we had water problems initially. 

Deanna Simmons says her son was doing homework when he saw the fire department outside and woke her up. 

"It was a huge flame, and we were just shocked," Simmons said. "Because when I woke up, when we came outside we thought maybe it was a little fire. We had no idea it was something that huge, so we were pretty shocked."

Officials say no one was hurt.

The Salvation Army is helping families displaced by the fire. 

Fire officials are still investigating what might have caused the fire.

