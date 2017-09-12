IMAGES | Fire guts 10 units inside New Albany apartment building

Indiana University's football game against Florida International scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the university announced Monday night.

IU looking for Oct. 7 opponent after canceling FIU game because of Hurricane Irma

An LMPD officer said the woman hit first, and she said he pushed first.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in New Albany battled a massive apartment fire Tuesday.

Crews were called to the Kingsfield Apartments in New Albany just before 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

The owner of the apartment complex says 10 out of 16 units were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials say wind caused the fire to quickly spread and a dry fire hydrant made it difficult for them to get water to put out the flames.

"We did have a problem getting water," said Maj. Matt Bower with the New Albany Fire Department. "We had a dry hydrant - when the first company tried to hook up to it, it was dry. So we had water problems initially.

Deanna Simmons says her son was doing homework when he saw the fire department outside and woke her up.

"It was a huge flame, and we were just shocked," Simmons said. "Because when I woke up, when we came outside we thought maybe it was a little fire. We had no idea it was something that huge, so we were pretty shocked."

Officials say no one was hurt.

The Salvation Army is helping families displaced by the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating what might have caused the fire.

