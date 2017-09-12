Registration now open for 2018 KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon opened Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

In the first 24 hours of registration, the Derby Festival is offering runners the change to purchase VIP upgrades. Those include early access to the Race Expo & Packet Pick-up, access to private restrooms and changing area at the finish line, complimentary massages, food, Jim Beam Bar at the finish line, and unique photo opportunities.

There's only 1,000 spots open on the first day of registration.

Registration opens at $55 for the miniMarathon and $65 for the marathon.

The Derby Festival is also starting a new Race Referral Program. Each runner who registers gets a link to share on social media. If their friends register using that link, the runner will earn credit toward their registration fee at $25 per five referrals, up to $75.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon races are set for Saturday April 28th, 2018.

This will be the 45th year for the miniMarathon, and 17th year for the Marathon.

