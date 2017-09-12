Pal Wow Family Fun Festival presents the best of Palmyra, IN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana town.

The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival at Buffalo Trace Park promises to entertain the whole family this weekend, September 15 & 16.

Friday night, join the 5k glow run around the Buffalo Trace Park lake finish off the night with music from the Juice Box Heroes.

Saturday features a car & motorcycle show, the Wiener King, the Louisville Crashers and fireworks.

The festival concludes on Sunday with a church service.

