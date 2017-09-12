Authorities looking for gunman accused of opening fire on utilit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities looking for gunman accused of opening fire on utility helicopter in Kentucky

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of opening fire on a utility helicopter in Kentucky and later exchanging gunfire with sheriff's officers.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire Monday in Harrison County. Law enforcement officers were continuing the search Monday night.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk says the shooter fired at the helicopter contracted by Kentucky Utilities while it was flying near Cynthiana.

The trooper says the pilot was able to safely land the aircraft.

Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett says the helicopter was checking power lines when the gunman opened fire.

Barnett says the suspect later exchanged gunfire with sheriff's officers.

The gunman fled, and police from several agencies were in pursuit.

Barnett says the suspect was believed to be on foot.

Cynthiana is about 28 miles north of Lexington in north-central Kentucky.

