UPDATE: Authorities arrest alleged gunman accused of opening fire on utility helicopter in Kentucky

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say they have arrested a gunman accused of opening fire on a utility helicopter in Kentucky and later exchanging gunfire with sheriff's officers.

Thomas Vanmeter was captured Tuesday morning in Harrison County, Kentucky, just north of Lexington.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk says Vanmeter fired at the helicopter, which was contracted by Kentucky Utilities when it was flying near Cynthiana.

The trooper says the pilot was able to safely land the aircraft. No one was injured.

Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett says the helicopter was checking power lines when Vanmeter opened fire.

Barnett says Vanmeter later exchanged gunfire with sheriff's officers.

Police say Vanmeter fled, and police from several agencies were in pursuit before his arrest Tuesday morning.

Cynthiana is about 28 miles north of Lexington in north-central Kentucky.

