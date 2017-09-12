UPDATE: Authorities arrest alleged gunman accused of opening fir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Authorities arrest alleged gunman accused of opening fire on utility helicopter in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say they have arrested a gunman accused of opening fire on a utility helicopter in Kentucky and later exchanging gunfire with sheriff's officers.

Thomas Vanmeter was captured Tuesday morning in Harrison County, Kentucky, just north of Lexington.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk says Vanmeter fired at the helicopter, which was contracted by Kentucky Utilities when it was flying near Cynthiana.

The trooper says the pilot was able to safely land the aircraft. No one was injured.

Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett says the helicopter was checking power lines when Vanmeter opened fire.

Barnett says Vanmeter later exchanged gunfire with sheriff's officers.

Police say Vanmeter fled, and police from several agencies were in pursuit before his arrest Tuesday morning.

Cynthiana is about 28 miles north of Lexington in north-central Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.