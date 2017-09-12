Crews continue converting New Albany streets from 1-way to 2-way - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews continue converting New Albany streets from 1-way to 2-way

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews in New Albany spent Tuesday converting Market Street from a one-way street to a two-way street. 

Workers installed new traffic signals along Market on Monday.

Spring, Bank and Pearl Streets were all converted to two-way streets a few weeks ago.

Elm Street will make the change later this month or in early October.

