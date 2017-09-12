Man who confessed to killing 8-year-old boy to spend days behind bars

Indiana University's football game against Florida International scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the university announced Monday night.

IU looking for Oct. 7 opponent after canceling FIU game because of Hurricane Irma

An LMPD officer said the woman hit first, and she said he pushed first.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who confessed to killing an 8-year-old boy will spend only days behind bars.

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense. They simply watched in disbelief Tuesday morning as Anders was sentenced to two years for killing O'Neal.

"I'm devastated," said Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christie Foster. "He should have got more time then that. I don't believe his story. I don't believe he's telling the truth about anything."

Anders rushed the child to the hospital himself after the gun fired at a Shawnee home. He was there visiting the babysitter. O'Neal's family says the fact that he didn't wait for an ambulance always put a cloud of suspicion over his story.

The prosecutor says she couldn't prove murder because the evidence wasn't there, so Anders took a plea deal admitting to reckless homicide.

"Unfortunately, we have a culture in this community where we are tolerant of guns, and tolerant of people handling guns around kids, and what happened was tragic," Foster said.

Anders won't spend those two years behind bars. He's been on home incarceration since early 2016 while the case was pending, so he'll be released almost immediately.

"There is nothing Mr. Anders can do today, judge, to undue this situation," Alex Dathorne, Anders' defense attorney, said in court Tuesday morning. "If he could, he would. Nothing is going to bring this young man back."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.