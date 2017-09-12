Golden Alert canceled after missing elderly man found on TARC bu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert canceled after missing elderly man found on TARC bus

Posted: Updated:
Cecil Swain now has gray hair. This earlier photo provided in "Golden Alert" issued by Louisville Metro Police. Cecil Swain now has gray hair. This earlier photo provided in "Golden Alert" issued by Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been canceled after a missing elderly man was found. 

Police say 71-year-old Cecil Swain was found on a TARC bus near 18th and Broadway Wednesday morning after he went missing near Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville. 

Swain was being checked by EMS after complaining of leg pain. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.