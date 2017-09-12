Golden Alert canceled after missing elderly man found on TARC bus

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.More >>
The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.More >>
A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.More >>
A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.More >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
After years of working to recover from a drug epidemic that ravaged the community, Scott County, Indiana, is suing two drug companies that manufacture opioids.More >>
After years of working to recover from a drug epidemic that ravaged the community, Scott County, Indiana, is suing two drug companies that manufacture opioids.More >>
It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.More >>
It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.More >>
The St. Matthews City Council denied a request Tuesday night for en eight-story, mixed-use apartment building at the Tafel Motors site on Shelbyville Road.More >>
The St. Matthews City Council denied a request Tuesday night for en eight-story, mixed-use apartment building at the Tafel Motors site on Shelbyville Road.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is raising money to support a Lumberton, Texas, police officer and his family after losing everything in Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is raising money to support a Lumberton, Texas, police officer and his family after losing everything in Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.More >>
Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.More >>