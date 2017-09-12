Police looking for missing elderly man who may be in danger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police looking for missing elderly man who may be in danger

Posted: Updated:
Cecil Swain (source: Louisville Metro Police) Cecil Swain (source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing elderly man who may be in danger. 

Police are looking for 70-year-old Cecil Swain. He was last seen on foot near Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville Tuesday night.

Swain is described as an African American male. When last seen, he was wearing red pajama bottoms, a red striped button down shirt, and a red hat.  

Police say he suffers from medical conditions which may cause confusion and disorientation.  

If you think you may have information on Swain's whereabouts, please call 574-LMPD (5673).

