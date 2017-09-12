Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to cut state budget is illegal



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says Governor Matt Bevin's plan to cut the state budget is illegal.

Bevin has called on agencies to reduce their budgets by more than 17 percent because of a projected $200 million shortfall.

But Beshear says, by law, the governor can't make cuts until the official revenue forecast in December. He also says the governor's plan to use the cuts to replenish the state's rainy day fund is also illegal.

"These are not restrictions that the attorney general is trying to put on the governor," said Beshear. "They are restrictions that were passed by the General Assembly -- that had the votes and were passed into law. These are the restrictions on what the governor can or can't do. I'm just applying the law as it was passed by the General Assembly."

Beshear says if the governor does not comply with the law, he will have no choice but to file a lawsuit. 

WDRB has requested a response from the governor's office.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

