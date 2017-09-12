Floyd County authorities say pickup truck involved in serious cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floyd County authorities say pickup truck involved in serious crash was stolen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County authorities say the driver of a pickup truck involved in a serious crash Tuesday morning will face charges after he is released from the hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 150, near Navilleton Road in Galena, Indiana, at approximately 10:15 a.m. 

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says the pickup truck involved was stolen, and the driver was texting while behind the wheel when he crossed the center line and hit a semi.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to University Hospital. Sheriff Loop says he will face charges.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.