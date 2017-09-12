Floyd County authorities say pickup truck involved in serious crash was stolen

Indiana University's football game against Florida International scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the university announced Monday night.

IU looking for Oct. 7 opponent after canceling FIU game because of Hurricane Irma

An LMPD officer said the woman hit first, and she said he pushed first.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County authorities say the driver of a pickup truck involved in a serious crash Tuesday morning will face charges after he is released from the hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 150, near Navilleton Road in Galena, Indiana, at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says the pickup truck involved was stolen, and the driver was texting while behind the wheel when he crossed the center line and hit a semi.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to University Hospital. Sheriff Loop says he will face charges.

