Lexington cemetery agrees to accept Civil War era monuments - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cemetery Board of Trustees in Lexington has agreed to accept two Confederate statues in its cemetery. 

Mayor Jim Gray says the John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge statues should be moved to the cemetery.

Morgan was a Confederate general. Breckinridge was a Confederate secretary of war. Both men are buried there.

The statues are currently in downtown Lexington.

The Kentucky Military Heritage Commission still has to approve moving the statues before any action is taken.

