VIDEO | Fitness-loving dog in California shows off workout moves - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Fitness-loving dog in California shows off workout moves

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fitness-loving dog shows off his workout moves in a new video that has gone viral.

In the video, the dog Riptide is seen working out with an exercise class in California. Riptide appears to loves the song "Formation" by Beyonce, and leads the class in bicycle kicks, although it looks more like he's just rolling around on the ground. 

The instructor of the class seems to be standing over him, but Riptide is clearly the star of the show.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.