5 things you need to know before the UofL-Clemson GameDay matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second consecutive, ESPN College GameDay is coming to Louisville. And if you're planning on attending the morning show or watching Saturday night's big game, here are five things you need to know:

1. When will GameDay coverage begin? The three-hour show will be live from 9 a.m. to noon. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and a still-to-be-announced guest picker.

Saturday's game will be ESPN's second prime-time visit to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The network was live from Louisville last year when U of L defeated Florida State, 63-20.

2. GameDay set location: Last year, ESPN set up at the north end of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, but this year the set will be located in front of Grawemeyer Hall on Third Street. Everyone is welcome to attend, but fans have been known to line up as early as 4 a.m.

3. New kickoff time: The original 3:30 p.m. kickoff has been moved to 8:12 p.m. so Louisville can shine during prime time.

4. Parking: It will be hard to find a parking spot near Grawemeyer Hall. Your best tailgating options will be about a mile away near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium or possibly the parking garage for the nearby Speed Art Museum.

5. Blackout: U of L has designated Saturday's nationally televised game against Clemson as a "blackout" in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear black, while the team will wear black uniforms provided by adidas.

U of L's first blackout was 11 years ago on Nov. 2, 2006, when the Cardinals beat No. 3 West Virginia in a Thursday night ESPN game. The team also held a blackout last season for their 24-14 win over Duke.

MPC Promotions is printing GameDay T-shirts as fast as possible, so check your favorite retailer to see if any are available before the game.

