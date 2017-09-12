Education Reporter - Digital (9/12/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky is searching for a seasoned education reporter to join our team of digital journalists. This person will primarily cover Jefferson County Public Schools, a district of more than 100,000 students and the 28th largest in the country. The candidate must have the ability to find and write in-depth, enterprise stories while covering school board meetings and posting digital stories quickly when news develops. Although this reporter's main responsibility will be writing for WDRB.com, there will be occasional television appearances to supplement stories written on the digital side. The reporter will also assist television personnel in executing TV versions of his/her in-depth work, as needed.

This is not your traditional reporting position, but an opportunity to work in an innovative newsroom with the freedom for creativity. WDRB Media, once solely a television newsroom, started the trend of hiring traditional print journalists six years ago. In a time of furloughs, layoffs and shrinking newsrooms, WDRB continues to grow and invest in local journalism. The education reporter will join three former newspaper reporters and two sports columnists who comprise the WDRB.com in-depth team. Digital journalists work in a collegial environment that involves collaborating on editing, story development and open records requests, among other areas.

WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for six consecutive years. We offer competitive pay and a generous retirement contribution.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years of experience

TO APPLY:

Send resume, cover letter and work examples to:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President of News

bfulmer@wdrb.com

Or mail to:

Barry Fulmer

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203