Police in Breckinridge County searching for woman accused of sca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Breckinridge County searching for woman accused of scamming elderly victims

Posted: Updated:
Carol Ford (source: Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office) Carol Ford (source: Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County are warning the public about a woman suspected of cheating elderly victims out of their money. 

According to a post on the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Facebook page, investigators have received several reports about Carol Ford, who also goes by Carol Ammons, conning elderly victims out of their money. 

Police say they know Ford is driving a 1999 red Ford Explorer that she bought using a check stolen from one of her victims. 

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts is asked to contact the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-756-2361 or 270-580-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

