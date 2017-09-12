Lawsuit: Louisville police wrongfully arrested, used Taser on ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawsuit: Louisville police wrongfully arrested, used Taser on man driving home with family

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man claims in a federal lawsuit he was improperly detained, tazed and wrongfully arrested and charged by "overzealous" police who then tried to cover up their conduct while the case was being prosecuted.

Louis Briggs alleges he was pulling into his driveway at his home in the 3000 block of Farnsley Road with his family when Louisville Metro Police officers Richard Williams and Katelyn Hogan pulled him over for expired tags in June 2014.

"The traffic stop resulted from the actions of overzealous, untrained, and unsupervised police officers who then intentionally, with malice, offered false evidence in an attempt to effectively cover up" their actions, according to the suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court. 

According to court records, Briggs exited his vehicle and became "combative" with police and was tazed by Williams after he took "an aggressive stance."

As a police officer stood a handcuffed Briggs back up, he head-butted and kicked Hogan, according to an arrest report.

Neither the police nor the city comment on pending litigation. Claims made in filing a lawsuit present only one side of the case. 

Dash cam video of the incident in court records shows Briggs getting out of the vehicle as Officer Williams approaches. There is no sound of the conversation but Williams almost immediately begins trying to arrest Briggs.

Briggs resists and Williams quickly uses his Taser, knocking him to the ground, the video shows. Williams then cuffs Briggs with the help of Hogan.

As the officers bring him to his feet, Briggs quickly whirls around, his head possibly striking Hogan, according to the video. Hogan then points her Taser at Briggs as Williams puts him in a police cruiser.

While sitting in the cruiser, Briggs repeatedly asks Williams why he is being arrested. Williams tells him because he was resisting officers, according to the dash cam video.

Police found a bag of marijuana and a knife in Briggs' vehicle, according to court records.

The lawsuit -- which names the officers, Metro Government, Mayor Greg Fischer and County Attorney Mike O'Connell -- claims police filed eight charges against Briggs, including felony assault of a police officer and wanton endangerment.

The felony charges were dismissed in December 2015, with a prosecutor for the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office writing that the assault charge would be "more properly categorized as a misdemeanor Resisting Arrest," according to court records. The prosecutor wrote there was not enough evidence to get a jury to convict.

The misdemeanor charges were dismissed in November.

Briggs claims in the suit that police "unlawfully" initiated the charges and "wrongfully" prosecuted him for two years, causing mental anguish and legal expenses.

The suit is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial. Claims made in filing a lawsuit present only one side of the case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.