Lawsuit: Louisville police wrongfully arrested, used Taser on man driving home with family

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.More >>
Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.More >>
A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.More >>
Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.More >>
With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.More >>
Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.More >>
The University of Louisville issued a statement on Monday, saying it did not notify former basketball program greats Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith of the end of their university employment agreements via email.More >>
An LMPD officer said the woman hit first, and she said he pushed first.More >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Seum, the son of Sen. Dan Seum, a Fairdale Republican and the Senate GOP caucus chairman, argues he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and there was no "proper" investigation, according to the suit.More >>
WDRB will ask a judge to dismiss the subpoena, arguing it is a First Amendment violation to force the station to turn over materials gathered for a story, which could include confidential sources or information the station does not want to disclose.More >>
Asked if police were incorrect in obtaining a search warrant on WDRB, Chief Steve Conrad said the information the station has may be “critical” to the investigation and he didn’t “have a problem with that being done.”More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, “fabricated conclusions” and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.More >>
“You know what, little old me filed this lawsuit and it has all been exposed,” David Yates said, adding he has “helped uncover one of the worst cover-ups in history that had been failed to prosecute.”More >>
Attorney David Yates, who is already representing one alleged sex abuse victim, filed the second lawsuit in Jefferson District Court Thursday afternoon.More >>
