New CEO named for 21c Museum Hotels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 21c Museum Hotels is getting a new CEO.

Craig Greenberg will succeed Steve Wilson.

Greenberg has served as President of the hotels since 2012, and will continue serving in that role as well. As President and CEO, Greenberg will oversee all aspects of the company’s portfolio of museum hotels and restaurants and is responsible for guiding the company’s overall direction and strategic objectives.

21c Museum Hotels operates seven hotels and eight restaurants, and employs about a thousand people.

Wilson, who founded the Louisville-based company with his wife in 2006, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

