New CEO named for 21c Museum Hotels - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New CEO named for 21c Museum Hotels

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 21c Museum Hotels is getting a new CEO.

Craig Greenberg will succeed Steve Wilson.

Greenberg has served as President of the hotels since 2012, and will continue serving in that role as well. As President and CEO, Greenberg will oversee all aspects of the company’s portfolio of museum hotels and restaurants and is responsible for guiding the company’s overall direction and strategic objectives.

21c Museum Hotels operates seven hotels and eight restaurants, and employs about a thousand people.

Wilson, who founded the Louisville-based company with his wife in 2006, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.