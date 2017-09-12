Police say Pikeville man killed brother, dumped body near highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of murdering his brother and dumping his body on the side of the road.

It happened Sunday in Pikeville, which is about 150 miles southeast of Lexington.

Police say Harold Brewer shot his brother, and then moved his body to the side of a highway.

Brewer is charged with murder, possession of handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

