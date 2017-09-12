Apple unveils newest line of iPhones, complete with facial recog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Apple unveils newest line of iPhones, complete with facial recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Apple announces a new line of iPhones on Tuesday.

The tech giant announced the iPhone X (pronounced 10), which won't have a home button and will unlock by swiping up or with facial recognition.

The phone has a $999 price tag and is set to be released on Nov. 3.

And the new iPhone 8 promises to shoot better pictures and have better speakers. The iPhone 8 will be the same size as the 7, but the starting price jumped by $50 to $699.

That phone comes out Sept. 22.

Apple also introduced a new version of the Apple TV streaming device and Apple Watch.

