B-52s to perform with Louisville Orchestra during Oct. 21 concer

B-52s to perform with Louisville Orchestra during Oct. 21 concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will party with The B-52s next month.

According to a press release, original members of The B-52s will perform with the Louisville Orchestra at the Kentucky Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. 

Original members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson will perform fan favorites such as "Love Shack," "Roam," "Rock Lobster" and "Deadbeat Club."

The Louisville Orchestra will be led by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt.

"When the Pops meets the 'Bs' there will be a musical, symphonic, ecstatic explosion of sound," said Pierson in a statement. "But really, the arrangements by David Campbell are really mind-blowing and they add to the songs in a most spectacular way."

Ticket prices range from $27 to $87. 

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE. You can also call (502) 584-7777. 

Pro-rated, discounted subscriptions to the Louisville Orchestra Pops series can also be purchased by calling (502) 587-8681.

