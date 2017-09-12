Bardstown expects up to 60,000 people to attend 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

The bourbon capital of the world is attracting people from all over to celebrate Kentucky’s $8.5 billion bourbon industry.

Sixty-thousand people are pouring into Bardstown for a week-long party called the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. There will be food, live entertainment and Bourbon on The Great Lawn at Spaulding Hall and around other parts of Bardstown.

“We have guests that come from around the world, year after year,” said Jill Hawkins, Executive Director of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. “We are expecting 55,000 to 60,000 people.”

Vicki Vanaman and her husband traveled from Springfield, Missouri, two years in a row for one thing.

The bourbon is “really smooth,” she said. “You can just sip it and enjoy it, and it's wonderful.”

They didn't know about the Kentucky Bourbon Festival when they visited last year. Their trip ended right before the fest started, but when they heard about the long list of events, they wanted to come back.

The bourbon industry in Kentucky has grown 250 percent in the last two decades, and as it grows, so does the festival. It started as a one-day event 26 years ago. Now, it's a week of tours, seminars and sipping by day, and live music, dancing and tasting by night.

“We have music on the lawn,” Hawkins said. “Sundy Best is our headliner this year on Saturday night.”

By the end of the week, Vanaman hopes to discover a new favorite bourbon she never though she would try.

Some events are free, but others require tickets for purchase. To buy tickets, click here. And below is a full schedule of events:

