Southeast Christian Church faces lawsuit over claims of discrimination

The Southeast Christian Church Southwest Campus. The Southeast Christian Church Southwest Campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Southeast Christian Church employee says he wasn't promoted because he's black and over 50. 

Caleb Baker's lawyer filed suit against Southeast Christian Church Tuesday morning. The suit claims that Baker was wrongfully denied a promotion to be the southwest campus's Technical Director. 

His lawyer says Baker already stepped in as interim Technical Director when there was an opening. The lawsuit alleges when Baker asked why he wasn't promoted, a church official said, "Right now the elders of the church are not ready to accept diversity." 

Baker's lawyer tells WDRB the job was then given to a younger white man.

"When an employer discriminates against a black person, that employer is pinning the badge of slavery on that person," Baker's lawyer, Aubrey Wilson said. He continued, "The church has to answer to a higher power, and to the person whose gospel they preach."

Baker and his attorney are suing for lost wages and humiliation.

Southeast Christian Church Executive pastor Tim Hester answered WDRB's request for comment with this statement:  "Thank you for contacting us. We have no information about or knowledge of any claim against the Church."

Baker is still employed at Southeast Christian Church.

