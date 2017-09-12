Former southern Indiana middle school assistant principal arrested on felony voyeurism charges

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

Paul Raake is wanted by police after a complaint was filed last school year, according to a probable case affidavit.

A complaint was made to Scribner principal Dr. Keith Bush on Nov. 28, 2016, by the mother of a student. The mother said her son had told her he found a camera in a locker located in the boy's gym locker room, the affidavit reads. Her son had previously reported the incident to Scribner gym teacher Paul Hamilton and Raake.

After a police investigation, two laptops and an iPad belonging to Raake were handed over to investigators. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matthew Simmons examined the devices and found photographs of students, including one that showed a male student in the process of dressing. According to the affidavit, the student's upper leg and buttocks were visible.

There were a total of five pictures of students from inside the locker room on the devices. The only adult in the pictures was identified by two different people as Raake, who has since retired.

On Dec. 21, a search warrant was obtained to search Raake's office. A hard drive was examined, and on it were the same photographs found previously by investigators, according to the affidavit.

A spokesperson for New Albany Floyd County Schools issued a statement Tuesday evening:

"The safety and security of all of our students and staff is of paramount concern. The School Corporation has fully cooperated with law enforcement officials. This matter is now in the hands of the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, and the School Corporation will have no further comment at this time."

Raake was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Floyd County Jail.

